|
|
Irwin C. Botnick
Cherry Hill (formerly Vero Beach, FL) - Irwin C. Botnick, age 85, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Vero Beach FL & Collingswood, passed away on July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of the late Joyce Botnick and father of Dwayne (Sue) Botnick and Lori (Roger) Roth. Grandfather of Samantha, Cody, Stephanie, Roger, Brandi and R.J. Great grandfather of Jace, Pierce and Scotty. Irwin was a US Marine Corporal who served proudly in Korea. After returning home he met the love of his life, Joyce, who was working for the Marines and they were married for 60 years. Irwin's Marine Corp work ethic was dedicated to a career spanning 42 years in the heavy equipment business, beginning with the Caterpillar dealer Giles & Ransome along with two Komatsu dealers and retiring as President of Languard Machinery. His passion outside of work was salt water fishing on his Mako boat. Irwin was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and recently a resident at Atria Senior Living in Voorhees. Services are private under the care of DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon. The family requests memorial contribution in Irwin's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org or PO Box 368 Woodland Hills CA 91365. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019