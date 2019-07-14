Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Resources
More Obituaries for Irwin Botnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irwin C. Botnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irwin C. Botnick Obituary
Irwin C. Botnick

Cherry Hill (formerly Vero Beach, FL) - Irwin C. Botnick, age 85, of Cherry Hill, formerly of Vero Beach FL & Collingswood, passed away on July 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of the late Joyce Botnick and father of Dwayne (Sue) Botnick and Lori (Roger) Roth. Grandfather of Samantha, Cody, Stephanie, Roger, Brandi and R.J. Great grandfather of Jace, Pierce and Scotty. Irwin was a US Marine Corporal who served proudly in Korea. After returning home he met the love of his life, Joyce, who was working for the Marines and they were married for 60 years. Irwin's Marine Corp work ethic was dedicated to a career spanning 42 years in the heavy equipment business, beginning with the Caterpillar dealer Giles & Ransome along with two Komatsu dealers and retiring as President of Languard Machinery. His passion outside of work was salt water fishing on his Mako boat. Irwin was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association and recently a resident at Atria Senior Living in Voorhees. Services are private under the care of DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon. The family requests memorial contribution in Irwin's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org or PO Box 368 Woodland Hills CA 91365. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now