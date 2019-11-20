|
Isaac F. Chapman
Marlton - Isaac F. Chapman of Marlton, passed away on November 19, 2019. Age 92.
Beloved husband of the late Theresa Chapman (Lind). Devoted father of Therese Festenstine (the late John), Linda E. Bodine (John), Kathleen M. Chapman, Patricia A. Viscuso, and the late Michael Chapman(Gayle). Loving grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 23. Isaac is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Isaac proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He retired as a heavy equipment operator for Evesham Township. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing Saturday, November 23 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd. Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment will follow at Crosswicks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to Catholic Relief Services 209 W. Fayette St. Baltimore MD 21201.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019