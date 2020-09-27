1/1
Isaac Platt Hand
1932 - 2020
Isaac Platt Hand

Haddon Heights - Isaac Platt Hand "Ike", 88, of Haddon Heights, NJ died peacefully at home on September 25, 2020. Mr. Hand is the beloved husband of 64 years of Mary Louise Hand (nee Wertley). Loving father of Susan (Timothy) Hitchcock, Sharon (Kevin) McCormack and Joseph Hand. He is also survived by his devoted grandchildren, Stephanie (Steven) Wilrigs, Steven McCormack, David (Michelle) Hitchcock, Emily Hand and three great grandchildren, Sophia, Oliver and Cole.

Ike, raised in Haddonfield, graduated from Moorestown Friends School in 1950. He was the owner of Harris Industrial Saw Co., Inc. He was a proud U.S. Marine who fought in the Korean War, honorably discharged with the rank of S/Sgt. At the time of his passing, Ike was an active member in the Marine Corps League #695, the Korean War Veterans Association and the Military Support Group of NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ike's memory may be made to Logan Memorial Presbyterian Church, 18 W. Merchant St., Audubon, NJ 08106 and/or Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
