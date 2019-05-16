Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Sicklerville - On May 13, 2019, Isabel "Ish", age 87, loving daughter of the late Raymond & Alice Mae Archut. Survived by children Pat (Bob) Chapman, Carol Baker, Paula Thomasson, the late Gary F. Baker; 5 grandchildren Jennifer, the late Robert, Linda (Cliff), Gary Jr., Brian, 3 great grandchildren; Cliff, Dillon, Amber. Loving companion of 40 years Albert Taylor and his family; Barbara, Dean (Pattie), Linda & Patrick, grandchildren Angelia & Jordan, siblings; Augustus (Doris) Archut and the late Rose Letzgus. Isabel was a member of the Local/Vocal Singing group. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Sunday afternoon 2-4 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing on Monday morning 10:30- 11 am with funeral services starting at 11:00 am. Interment: Eglington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019
