Isabella Daubert
Gloucester City - Isabella Daubert (nee Marsden), on September 20, 2019, of Gloucester City. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Daubert. Devoted mother of Alfred Daubert (Annabella), Kenneth Daubert (Mary Ellen), Peggy Kaiser (Ted), James Daubert (Ellen) and Diana Rose (Barry). Loving grandmom of 7 and great grandmom of 9. Dear sister of Olive Rumbol, Marian Snyder, and the late Kathrine Conrad, Bernice Raymond, James Marsden, John Marsden, Blanche Baker, and Elizabeth Rondeau. Also survived by brother-in-law Loren Randeau, Sr. and many nieces and nephews. Isabella was a volunteer for Holy Redeemer Healthcare & Hospice.
There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 24, 2019