Ivan H. Avery
Weatherly, PA formerly of Cherry Hill
- On August 21, 2019; Age 81; of Weatherly, PA; formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Rachel Ann; Loving father of Renee (Chris) Boyd of Berwyn, PA and Lindsey (Chris) Lucente of Cherry Hill, NJ; Dear step-father of James (Linda) Lloyd and Steven (Michelle) Lloyd; Proud grandfather of Aiden & Summer Lucente, Trevor, Brooke, Hope, Charlie, Grace, Jackson & Josie Lloyd.
Ivan was a former resident of Cherry Hill and longtime member of First Baptist Church of Haddonfield. Over the course of a thirty-year career with Cigna Corporation, Ivan founded Recovery Services International, a global insurance recovery company that specialized in finding and recovering lost marine vessels.
Ivan's Viewing will be held on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019, 1-1:45 PM at the First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where his Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM. Interment at Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ivan may be made to the First Baptist Church at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019