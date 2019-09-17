|
|
Jørgen Fryland
Marlton - Jørgen Fryland, age 92, from Marlton, NJ passed away while surrounded by loving family on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Mr. Fryland was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark and immigrated to Rochester, NY in 1958. He had also spent several years residing in California and Germany before moving to South Jersey area roughly 43 years ago. Jørgen thoroughly enjoyed listening to classical music in his leisure. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Jørgen is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Fryland; sons, Henrik, Lars, Christian, Eric; sister, Annette; brother, Kjeld; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; dear friends, Edward and Bente.
A visitation will be held on Sat. October 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by the memorial service, both at the Wiley Christian Retirement Community, 99 E. Main Street, Marlton, NJ 08053. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jørgen's name may be made to the Wiley Christian Retirement Community at the address above.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 17, 2019