J. Dennis Toal

Wenonah - J. Dennis Toal, 76, of Wenonah, NJ, passed away Friday July 10, 2020 at Millennium Memory Care of Matawan.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edward H. Toal and Nora (Usher) Toal and held a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. Formerly of Woodbury Heights, NJ, Dennis served on Borough Council there for a time. He was last a Project Manager for Falasca Mechanical in Vineland for many years. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Edward H. Toal and Michael Toal and a sister, Lenora Toal.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Jeanne Toal; his children, Bridget, Nora and Brian Toal, and a step-son Jim Buchhofer of Springfield, VA. He also leaves behind two siblings, Shawn Toal and Kate Wenger, and six grandchildren. At the request of the family, Dennis was privately cremated. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. To offer the family of Dennis your condolences online, please visit our web site at www.dayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
