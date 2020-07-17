J. Drew Coyle
Mount Ephraim - J. Drew Coyle slipped peacefully into God's loving arms at his home in Mount Ephraim, NJ, surrounded by his family on July 13, 2020, at the age of 90.
"Pop" is predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara (nee Wells), of more than 60 years. He is survived by his four devoted sons, Steven of Collingswood, Mark (JoAnne predeceased) of Clayton, Robert (Jackie) of Mt. Ephraim and William (Lisa) of Mt. Laurel. Pop was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Stacey, Jillian, Stephen, Stephanie, Sarah, Sean (predeceased), Courtney, and Bobby and 11 great grandchildren: Gina, Luke, Roger, Samantha, Steven, Nicholas, Scout, Brody, Timothy, Dylan and Zane. He is also survived by the second love of his life, Dee Boccuti of Glendora.
Drew was drafted into the US Marine Corps where he served 2 years and left as a Staff Sergeant, after which he continued his education, graduating from the Wharton School. In 1956, he married Barbara, and his career began. He and Barbara started their life in Woodlynne where he was a volunteer fireman, scout leader, church youth leader, EMT and special police officer. Drew was then elected to the Board of Education, where he served more than 25 years. He ran a pilot program in NJ for outdoor education for 5th grade students and started a program called "Introduction to Vocations." Drew also served as School Business Administrator for 10 years and was a member of many organizations.
In 1991, Drew was elected Mayor of Woodlynne and served for 12 years. He served as President of the NJ Mayor's Association, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Boards, Chairman of the Mayor's Advisory Board to HUD and was named Outstanding Elected Official in NJ. He was elected into the Mayor's Hall of Fame and Collingswood Hall of Fame. During this time he became interested in the Ronald McDonald House and served on their board for over 35 years, and as a volunteer. His latest accomplishment was receiving the EPA Energy Star Award for energy conservation at 615 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA, where he managed the building since it was built in the early 1980s.
Relatives and friends are invited to a "drive-by" viewing at BLAKE- DOYLE Funeral Home parking lot, 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood, NJ 08108 on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle as you pay your respects. Please visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com
to leave your remembrances of Drew.
Family requests donations to be made in Drew's memory to the Chews United Methodist Church, PO BOX 152 Glendora, NJ 08029. https://www.chewsumc.com/give
