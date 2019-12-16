|
Jacelyn Laureen Penna
Of Cape Coral, FL - formerly of Clementon, NJ. Passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019 at the age of 29. Beloved daughter of Dominic Penna and the late Laureen Penna (nee Bush). Devoted granddaughter of Barbara Penna and the late Michael Penna, and Lee and Marie Tritto. She is also survived by her dear sister Angie Penna, her uncles Joe Bush and Michael Penna, her cousins Joe Bush, Jr., Michelle Penna, Michael Penna, Jr., Madison Penna, Dominic Penna and the late Nicholas Bush and her niece Laila Penna. Jacelyn graduated from Overbrook High School in Pine Hill. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10am-12noon on Saturday, December 21 at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019