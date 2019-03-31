Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Brodsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Brodsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Brodsky Obituary
Jack Brodsky

Mt. Laurel, NJ - March 28, 2019. Husband of the late Sandra Brodsky. Father of Rhona (late Patrick) Leithead, Mitchell (Lisa) Brodsky and Larry (Jessica) Brodsky. Grandfather of Daniel (Heather), Jamie (Mike), Danielle, Jeremy, Steven, Matthew and Meghan. Great grandfather of Max, Lily, Brynn, Evan and Owen. Relatives and friends are invited, Mon. beginning 9:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00am. Entombment Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now