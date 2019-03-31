|
|
Jack Brodsky
Mt. Laurel, NJ - March 28, 2019. Husband of the late Sandra Brodsky. Father of Rhona (late Patrick) Leithead, Mitchell (Lisa) Brodsky and Larry (Jessica) Brodsky. Grandfather of Daniel (Heather), Jamie (Mike), Danielle, Jeremy, Steven, Matthew and Meghan. Great grandfather of Max, Lily, Brynn, Evan and Owen. Relatives and friends are invited, Mon. beginning 9:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00am. Entombment Locustwood Mem. Park. Contributions can be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 31, 2019