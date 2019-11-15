|
Jack Jacobs
Westmont - On October 31, 2019, Jack Jacobs quietly passed away at the age of 90. He was born in Philadelphia on March 19, 1929 and grew up in the era of the Great Depression. Jack joined the Navy at an early age and served during the end of WWII. He became enamored by the sea, served as a merchant marine seaman and traveled the world during his time of service. Jack spent most of his career as a civil servant working for the federal government in different areas and positions.
He was the husband of Elisa Jacobs and brother to Betty Parido and the late Ronald Jacobs. He is also survived by 3 loving children: Jack A. Jacobs, Mae Jacobs Skinner and Morris Jacobs; a granddaughter, Jamie Jacobs and a great granddaughter, Mykah Jacobs. He was also a loving stepfather to his wife's 4 children and 8 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday 5 to 6 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Remembrance service will follow at 6 PM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.cst.dav.org).
