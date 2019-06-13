|
|
Jack Stewart III
Berlin - Jack D. Stewart, III, on March 17, 2019. Age 51 years. Beloved companion of the late Honey Taylor. Survived by his daughter Ashley Stewart and granddaughter Leah.
Loving and devoted son of Patricia Lambiase and the late Carmen Lambiase and John Stewart, II. Dear brother of Suzanne Miller (David) and Thomas Lambiase (Maisha). Endearing uncle to Eden, Alec, Ryan and Kimberly (Chris). Loving nephew of Linda and Dominic Mauro, Donna and Neal Herzog, John Johnson. Jr., Elizabeth Johnson-Slack, Theresa and Marty Riley, Rita and the late Les Frisch, the late Gaetan and Eleanor Lambiase, the late Anna and Nick Rosato, the late Charles and Dot Lambiase. Jack was loved by his many cousins; Stephanie, Christi, Annie, John D., Molly, Michael, John F., Tim, Shane, Ann Marie, Gaetan, Re, Ken, Marc, Marcella, Marty and the late Dary.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sat. June 15, 2019 9:30AM-11:00AM at St. Simon Stock Parish, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus 178. W. White Horse Pike Berlin. Memorial Mass 11AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jack's name to Parent to Parent 504 N. Lincoln Ave, National Park, NJ 08003 or www.parent2parentnj.org, would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ, 08009. For condolences; COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post from June 13 to June 14, 2019