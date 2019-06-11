|
Jack Weiss
Mount Laurel - 90, passed away on June 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 28, 1928, in Pennsauken, NJ, to the late Oswald and Naomi Weiss. Jack was a corporal in the US Army and a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a regional director for the aviation supply office in Philadelphia for the federal government. He was a member of Merchantville Masonic Lodge #119. He was a deputy chief of the East Pennsauken Volunteer Fire Association, No.1. Deputy Chief Weiss was immensely loved by his family, friends, and decades of members of the Pennsauken Fire Department, where he maintained a constant presence at member meetings, drills and on the fireground throughout his 74 years of service to the Township of Pennsauken. Outside of his family, his happiest hours were with his Lord Jesus Christ and friends outside and his Methodist Church in East Pennsauken and Morrestown.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy and his brother Charles Weiss. Jack is survived by his sister, Arlene Santarpio; his sons, Robert Vandy and his wife Debbi, and Pat Vandy and his wife Linda; grandchildren, Sean Vandy, Jennifer Vandy, Kevin Vandy and his wife Angela, Scott Vandy and his wife Wendy, and Tim Vandy and his wife Jennifer; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was a proud grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A funeral service will be on Thursday, at 11:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors to follow at Bethel Memorial Park, in Pennsauken.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Pennsauken UMC, 3700 Haddonfield Rd, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 or to the First UMC of Moorestown, 446 E Camden Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057.
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 11, 2019