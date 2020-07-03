Jack Williams , NMN, SHSN E3
Gloucester City - April 16, 1993 - April 19, 2020. Age 27. Beloved and cherished son of Luke Williams and Michele L. Greene. Loving brother of Luke and Colleen (Murphy) Williams, Sadie and Erick Williams, Grace Williams and Bridget and Christopher Moise. Cherished grandson of Joseph and Emily Greene.
Predeceased by Frank and Ann Williams. Also survived by many loving Aunts, Uncles and 26 first Cousins.
Called home on Divine Mercy Sunday, our dearest Jack. He was a free spirit minimalist passionate about everything he did. He truly loved his family and friends locally and abroad. Jack's greatest love was the ocean. His final request was to be buried at sea. Our dearest Jack, buried at sea with full military honors, we love you and miss you dearly. Jesus, we entrust Jack to the ocean of your infinite, unfathomable Divine Mercy through the Sorrowful Immaculate Heart of Your Dearest Mother, Mary. Jesus, I trust in You.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9 to 10 AM in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM in the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests prayers and masses offered up for the Holy Souls in Purgatory.
