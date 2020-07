Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson William Kemp



Jackson William Kemp, age 92 transitioned to paradise on Friday, June 26, 2020. Private Family Celebration of his Life Services will be held 11AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, NJ. A walk through viewing will be held 10AM until 11. Interment: BGWCD Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ









