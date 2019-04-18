|
Jacob J. Franchi
Woolwich Twp. - Jacob J. Franchi, on April 17, 2019, of Woolwich Twp. Age 63. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Boos) for 30 years. Devoted father of Christine Twiford (Timothy), Brian Franchi, and the late Charlie Hagan. Loving Pop of Felicia, Alison, Kevin, and Kylie. Dear brother of JoAnn Franchi (Vinny). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Jacob was a member of Teamsters Local 676. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019