Jacqueline Anne (Baird) Cunney
Jacqueline Anne (Baird) Cunney

CUNNEY, Jacqueline Anne (Baird). On October 12th, 2020, surrounded by love and prayer, passed peacefully on to eternity with her Lord and Savior. Jacqueline is the beloved wife of the late Edward Anthony Cunney, III; cherished mother of Mary Beth Morichelli (husband Craig); caring aunt of Julie Strachan, Sheila Strachan, Gerald Strachan, Molly Gormley and George Strachan (their spouses and children); she will also be sorely missed by her favorite feline companions SweetPea and Gracie (now at home with Mary Beth and Craig).

Jacqueline lived with such grace and compassion, everything she did embodied it. After thirty years with the Camden City School District she retired from taking care of her extended family as the school nurse. She is a long-time member of the Christ the King parish in Haddonfield where she served as an Eucharistic Minister and later in life she volunteered with Samaritan hospice; helping other families during such a difficult time.

Funeral services will not be held per Jacky's wishes. A memorial service was intended but due to the covid we have to wait for warmer weather in order to hold it outside. In June we will celebrate her life and what would have been her 90th birthday. Mom wanted people to have a good time.

Invitations will be sent so if you would like to attend please provide either your email address or mail address to Mary Beth at mbmorichelli@gmail.com.

In the interim, we are asking for photos of you and Jacky (or just Jacky) and some words (not mandatory) about memories or whatever you wish to say. They will be needed by the end of November.

Those wishing to send memories or messages of sympathy online may do so by visiting the "Memory Wall" at www.bradleyfhmarlton.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice at https://samaritannj.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2020.
