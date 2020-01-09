|
Jacqueline C. Stern
Cherry Hill - Jacqueline C. Stern (nee McMenamin), "Jackie", on January 9, 2020, of Cherry Hill & Ocean City, NJ; formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 72. Beloved wife of the late Allen. Devoted mother of Tracey Kelleher (Harry) and Heather Harkinson (James). Loving grandmother of Brittany (Mark), Hailey, and Robert. Dear sister of Patricia Thompson, John Jr. (Mike), Kevin, Timothy, and the late James.
There will be a visitation from 9am to 11am Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial service 11am at the funeral home. Interment is private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jackie's memory to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories by visiting www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020