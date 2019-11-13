|
|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Hartman
Pennsauken - On November 9, 2019, age 78, (nee Wiltshire-Bredeck) of Pennsauken, NJ. She was the beloved wife of Wally J. Hartman and is also survived by her children Lisa Schnibbe-Hunt, Jason (Lori) Schnibbe, Denise (Craig) Lesack, Lisa (James) Mazzeo and Donna (Michael) Maglio. She was predeceased by a daughter Karen Theresa. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren Hailey Rosina, William, Daniel, Emily, Morgan, Lindsay, Melissa, Ashley, Jenna, Jamie, Mason, Francesco, Michael and Anthony. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Saturday morning at 9:00 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM in St. Peter Church Merchantville. Interment Calvary Cemetery. There will be a viewing Friday evening from 7-9 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019