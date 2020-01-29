|
|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Jack
Gibbsboro - Jacqueline "Jackie" Jack, age 58 of Gibbsboro, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 22nd 2020. She is survived by her husband Charles "Tom" Jack and her four children: Karista Schwarz and her husband John, Lisa Eash and her husband Rich, Tom Jack III and his wife Christina and Ken Jack. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren Beth, Katie, Juliana, Brandon, Brittany, Jaxon, Cadence and Makenzie. Jackie's family was everything to her and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them and especially spoiling all of her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving wife, mom, mommom, sister, and friend and will be missed more than what can be put into words. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday February 8th 2020 at 11am with visitation at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 201 N. Warwick Rd. Magnolia, NJ 08049
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020