|
|
Jacqueline L. Davis
Clayton - age 83, departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She is survived by her children, John Davis III (Antoinette), Juanita Vickers (Coy), Judith Wimbush (Anthony) and James Davis; 1 brother James W. Bryan (Shirley); 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020