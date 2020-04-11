Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Jacqueline L. Davis

Jacqueline L. Davis Obituary
Jacqueline L. Davis

Clayton - age 83, departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She is survived by her children, John Davis III (Antoinette), Juanita Vickers (Coy), Judith Wimbush (Anthony) and James Davis; 1 brother James W. Bryan (Shirley); 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
