Jacqueline Marie Swanson
Voorhees - Jacqueline Marie Swanson (nee Mainville) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Ontario, Canada. Wife of the late Harold Swanson. Loving mother of Jan Childers, Andrew Swanson, Michael Swanson, and Lori Myers. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jacqueline was an avid bowler, enjoyed walking, watching the Phillies, and spending time with her grandchildren and their children. A memorial service for Jacqueline will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020