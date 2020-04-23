Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Marie Swanson


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Marie Swanson Obituary
Jacqueline Marie Swanson

Voorhees - Jacqueline Marie Swanson (nee Mainville) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Born in Ontario, Canada. Wife of the late Harold Swanson. Loving mother of Jan Childers, Andrew Swanson, Michael Swanson, and Lori Myers. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Jacqueline was an avid bowler, enjoyed walking, watching the Phillies, and spending time with her grandchildren and their children. A memorial service for Jacqueline will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -