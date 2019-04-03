|
Jacqueline Mitch
Maple Shade - Jacqueline Mitch, 82, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019.
Jacqueline was a wonderfully outspoken woman with a beautiful zest for life. She spent many years helping to educate young children in the Maple Shade school district as a teacher's aide.
Jacqueline Mitch was the beloved wife of (late) James J. Mitch. She was a loving mom to her 5 children Joseph McCorristin(Elke), Michael McCorristin(Dianne), Maureen Donlon(William), Jamie Lennox(Brian), (late) Deborah Mitch. Jacqueline was a proud grandmom to A.J., Ian, & Kevin McCorristin; Erin, Hannah, & Alana Donlon; Corey, Chad, & Brianna Lennox; Joseph Mitch, Cody Miller-Mitch, & Christian Bleattler. She was a great-grandmom to Joseph and Alexis Mitch, and is survived by 2 of her siblings, Kathryn Foster and George Philpott.
A gathering of family and friends for Jacqueline Mitch will be held at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ 08052 on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Following the visitation a memorial service will take place at the funeral home starting at 12pm. Following her service an inurnment will take place at Colestown Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ.
To share your fondest memories of Jacqueline please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019