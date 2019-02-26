|
Jacqueline R. Gally
- - Jacqueline R. Gally, age 79, passed away on February 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born and raised in Lowell, MA and has resided in Mount Laurel for the past 35 years. She was a food service worker for the Evesham Twp. School System. She was a member of St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Marlton, NJ, and multiple senior clubs. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and playing mahjong with her friends, but most of all spending time with her family.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her companion of 28 years, Christopher W. Sweeney. She is survived by her children, Charles Gally (Susan), Kathryn Field (John), Carole Schaefer (Gary), Mark Gally, Peggy McLaughlin (Joe) and Christopher Gally (Abbe); her sisters, Cecile Duquette,SCO, Rita Barry and Annett Knust; her brother, Adrian Duquette; her step children, Regina Focht (Bruce), Maureen Nichols (Glenn), Christopher Sweeney, Terrance Sweeney (Eric), Dawn Hessil (Dave) and Brian Sweeney (Shannon). Also survived by 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00am followed immediately by her Funeral Mass, both at St. John Neumann Church 560 Walton Ave, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment is private.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019