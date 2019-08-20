|
James A. Barringer
Pine Hill - James A. Barringer, suddenly on August 19, 2019, of Pine Hill. Age 61. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Baxter). Devoted father of Jamie Barringer, Jessie Fry (Kevin), Brianna Duda, and Nick Duda. Loving Pop Pop of Julia, Ruben, Alex, Sanji, and Cecilia. Dear son of George and the late Mae and brother of George (Nancy), Ken (Liz) and Tom. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his loving companions Freddie and Fiona. James proudly served with the US Coast Guard. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' memory to the , 5 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019