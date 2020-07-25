Or Copy this URL to Share

Sicklerville - James A. Carrington, Sr., 89, of Sicklerville, passed July 22, 2020. "Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather". He leaves to mourn his daughter, Deborah Moore (Leonard); son, James A. Carrington, Jr. (Dawn); grandsons, Jabbar Moore (Jerrice), Tyler Carrington, and Travis Carrington; and great-grandsons, Hajee Moore and Jacaiah Moore. View 9-11am Wednesday at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden. Service at 11am. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park.









