James A. Carrington Sr.
James A. Carrington, Sr.

Sicklerville - James A. Carrington, Sr., 89, of Sicklerville, passed July 22, 2020. "Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather". He leaves to mourn his daughter, Deborah Moore (Leonard); son, James A. Carrington, Jr. (Dawn); grandsons, Jabbar Moore (Jerrice), Tyler Carrington, and Travis Carrington; and great-grandsons, Hajee Moore and Jacaiah Moore. View 9-11am Wednesday at Carl Miller Funeral Home, 831 Carl Miller Blvd., Camden. Service at 11am. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl Miller Funeral Home
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
