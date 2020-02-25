Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Marlton - James A. Lipovsky, age 77, of Marlton, NJ died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Bethlehem, PA he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Slafkosky) and Andrew Lipovksy. He was married to Alexandra "Sandy" (Baxevane) Lipovsky.

James was a graduate of Moravian College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. James worked for Wells Fargo in the commercial loans and collections department. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his golf league at Copperfield Golf Club in Mt. Laurel, NJ.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, sister, Mary Elizabeth wife of Robert Adamcik of Florida, and many nieces & nephews.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18107.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
