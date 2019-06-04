|
|
James A. McAfee
Barrington - James A. McAfee, passed away June 3, 2019, age 62. Beloved husband of Rita McAfee (nee Lenthe). Loving step-father of Christopher Getz. Dear brother of Susan McAfee Tomkinson (Tom), Richard J. McAfee (Carolyn), and Kathleen McAfee Szychoski. James is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, June 6, from 6pm to 8pm at Bradley Funeral Home, Evesham Rd. Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ. The funeral service will follow at 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Courier-Post on June 4, 2019