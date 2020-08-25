1/
James A. Mortimer
James A. Mortimer

James A. Mortimer, 84, passed away on August 25, 2020. Son to the late Carl and Eva Young (nee Hallof). Dear cousin to the late Anna Lodge (Herbert), Anna Marie Hampton (the late Frank), Raymond Schummer (Donna) and Mary Antrilli (Vincent).

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Thursday, August 27th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 10-11am with his funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/. To share your favorite memories of James, please visit Givnish.com






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home (Maple Shade)
AUG
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home (Maple Shade)
AUG
27
Burial
Bethel Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Givnish Funeral Home (Maple Shade)
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
