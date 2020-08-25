James A. Mortimer
James A. Mortimer, 84, passed away on August 25, 2020. Son to the late Carl and Eva Young (nee Hallof). Dear cousin to the late Anna Lodge (Herbert), Anna Marie Hampton (the late Frank), Raymond Schummer (Donna) and Mary Antrilli (Vincent).
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Thursday, August 27th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 10-11am with his funeral service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Bethel Memorial Park in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/
