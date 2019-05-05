|
|
James A. Sanial
Cherry Hill, NJ - James A. Sanial, age 76, of Cherry Hill, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife: Patricia B Sanial (nee Beach) , three daughters: Christine M.Tate of Charlotte NC, Linda K. Beluch of Voorhees, NJ and Emily S. Hunt of Phoenixville, PA, and one son: Gregory J. Sanial of Grand Rapids MI; one sister Catherine Peacock of GA; 9 Grandchildren; Jacqueline E. Tate, Sydney M Sanial, Alexandra I. Sanial, Charley J. Sanial, Samuel P. Beluch, Katherine S. Beluch, Hayley P. Beluch, Russell J. Beluch and Presley P. Hunt.
James was born in Monmouth, NJ on April 7, 1943. After graduation he attended the Coast Guard Academy. Upon graduation in 1965 he served for twenty seven years as a Coast Guard Officer. James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family will miss him terribly.
Relatives and Friends are invited to the visitation Monday May 13, 2019, 10 to 11AM at
at Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home, 81 Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Service to celebrate his life at 11AM. In lieu Flowers contributions in his memory may be made to The Coast Guard Foundation 394 Taugwonk Rd. Stonington, CT 06378, or to Cherry Hill EMS 1100 Marlkress Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 5, 2019