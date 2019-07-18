|
|
James A. Scully
Blackwood - On July 15, 2019, James, age 31. Beloved son of James and Diane Scully. Survived by son Jimmy; sister Angela; grandparents Rita and the late James "Pop Pop" Scully, and Grace Brown; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday 6:30-7:30 pm, with a memorial service starting at 7:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019