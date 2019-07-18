Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Scully


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Scully Obituary
James A. Scully

Blackwood - On July 15, 2019, James, age 31. Beloved son of James and Diane Scully. Survived by son Jimmy; sister Angela; grandparents Rita and the late James "Pop Pop" Scully, and Grace Brown; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Monday 6:30-7:30 pm, with a memorial service starting at 7:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the funeral home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now