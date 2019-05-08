Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
James Rosato
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
James Angelo Rosato


James Angelo Rosato

Glendora - James Angelo Rosato went to his eternal home on May 4, 2019, of Glendora, age 54. Beloved son of Christine and the late Angelo. Father of Alexis Musick (Lex), dear brother of the late Dawn Marie and loving uncle and godfather of Anthony. A creative soul who enjoyed the arts; leisurely spending time drawing and playing the guitar. A comedian at heart who brightened up the room and put a smile on everyone's face. A true Philly sports fanatic with a kind and genuine heart. Jimmy is survived by loving family members and friends. He never had an unpleasant word to say about anything. There will be a visitation from 10:30am to 11:30am on Friday, May 10, 2019, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 12 noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019
