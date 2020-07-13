1/1
James B. Kennedy
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James B. Kennedy

Mount Laurel - On July 11, 2020; age 70 years. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Ottaviano); Devoted father of Shannon (Mox) and Matthew (Bridget) Kennedy; Dear brother of Bernadette O'Leary, Patricia Caramanna, John Kennedy, Mary Rimositis, Agnes Labella, Joseph Kennedy, Kathleen Trump, Michele Capaldi and the late Thomas Kennedy and Jacqueline Trump. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Benni.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Kennedy was employed with Lockheed Martin for over 40 years. He was also a die-hard Philly sports fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects in a timely manner on Friday from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Due to current health concerns, facial coverings must be worn inside the building. Final committal services will be held privately due to current cemetery restrictions.

The family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association, 305 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved