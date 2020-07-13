James B. Kennedy
Mount Laurel - On July 11, 2020; age 70 years. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Ottaviano); Devoted father of Shannon (Mox) and Matthew (Bridget) Kennedy; Dear brother of Bernadette O'Leary, Patricia Caramanna, John Kennedy, Mary Rimositis, Agnes Labella, Joseph Kennedy, Kathleen Trump, Michele Capaldi and the late Thomas Kennedy and Jacqueline Trump. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Benni.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Kennedy was employed with Lockheed Martin for over 40 years. He was also a die-hard Philly sports fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects in a timely manner on Friday from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Due to current health concerns, facial coverings must be worn inside the building. Final committal services will be held privately due to current cemetery restrictions.
The family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association
305 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107.