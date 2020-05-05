|
James C. McGovern, Jr.
Paulsboro - James C. McGovern, Jr. of Paulsboro, NJ. Age 72 years. Passed away May 4, 2020. He was a Registered Nurse at Hahnemann University Hospital for 35 years and Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center for 5 years.
Beloved husband of Elvira "Bobbie" McGovern (predeceased), loving stepfather of Ron (predeceased) and James Webber, devoted grandfather of Ron Jr. and Nakoa C. Webber, David and Ronald Tarves. Dear brother to Theresa, Margaret, Roseanne, Daniel & Jane McGovern and little brother Joseph (predeceased). Burial private. LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME of Paulsboro, visit www.landolfifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020