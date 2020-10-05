James C. Murphy
Barrington - Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 of Barrington, NJ age 69 yrs. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Holroyd). Dear brother-in-law of Denise Garzon (Larry) and Harry Holroyd. Also survived by his niece Danielle Holroyd, his nephew Patrick Holroyd and his brother George Murphy, Jr. Jim owned and operated J.C. Murphy Plumbing and was a proud supporter of the Barrington Girls Softball League. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning from 9am to 11am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Interment will take place privately. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net