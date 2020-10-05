1/
James C. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Murphy

Barrington - Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 of Barrington, NJ age 69 yrs. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Holroyd). Dear brother-in-law of Denise Garzon (Larry) and Harry Holroyd. Also survived by his niece Danielle Holroyd, his nephew Patrick Holroyd and his brother George Murphy, Jr. Jim owned and operated J.C. Murphy Plumbing and was a proud supporter of the Barrington Girls Softball League. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning from 9am to 11am at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Interment will take place privately. To express condolences please visit www.njfuneralhome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington
400 Clements Bridge Road
Barrington, NJ 08007
(856) 546-9040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Popiolek Funeral Home - Barrington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved