James C. Worrell
Marlton - WORRELL, James C. On April 16, 2019. Of Marlton, NJ. Age 69. Beloved husband of 35 years to Lisa (nee Aloi). Devoted father of Kimberly Fallon (Jack), Peter (Ashley) and Allison Worrell. Dear brother of David Worrell (Deena). Jim will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and dear friends. He loved fishing, especially at the Athabasca Fishing Lodges in Canada, and being a part of Kinkora Buck Club; where he will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday April 20th from 10-12 Noon at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Athabasca Fishing Lodges, #13 - 52112 Range Road 222, Sherwood Park, AB, T8C 1H6 Canada
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 18, 2019