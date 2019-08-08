|
James D. Gordon, Sr.
Maderia Beach, FL - On July 17, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of Teresa Dorofy Gordon for 59 years. Dear father of Donna Gordon Williamson (Stephen), James D. Gordon, Jr. (Donna), Timothy Gordon Sr. (Sandra), Thomas Gordon and Sandra Gordon Slossar (Michael). Loving grandfather of 11 & great grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Peter Gordon, Sr., Tomasina Dornawass and Edward Gordon, Sr. (Bernadette). James was predeceased by his parents Peter & Mary Vogrin Gordon and his siblings Marie Veirheller, Anna Markey, Edyth Gibbs and John Gordon. James was born on December 19, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. He served in the U.S. Airforce and retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19. He was a member of the American Legion Post 273 and the Elks Lodge. Boating and fishing were among his favorite activities, as he loved being on the water. He was an amazing Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and friend.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Saturday morning August 10, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11:00am. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019