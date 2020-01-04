|
|
James Dabrowski
Cherry Hill - Rev. James Dabrowski, died on January 1, 2020. He was 63. Rev. Dabrowski was born on November 14, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA and prepared for the Priesthood at the University of Scranton and St. Mary's Seminary and University, Baltimore, MD. He was ordained for the Priesthood on May 26, 1984 at St. Cecilia's RC Church in Pennsauken. He served as Parochial Vicar at Saint John of God, North Cape May; St, Joseph, Somers Point; Sacred Heart, Mount Ephraim; and St. Thomas, Brigantine. He then went on to serve as Pastor at Annunciation BVM, Bellmawr, St. Simon Stock, Berlin, and St. Thomas More, Cherry Hill.
Beloved son of the late Benjamin L. and Kathleen M. (nee McCrossan) Dabrowski. Devoted brother of Lawrence J. Dabrowski and late Kathleen (nee Dabrowski) Yanzuk. He is also survived by 8 nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Reception of the Body will take place at 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Saint Simon Stock Parish, 178 West White Horse Pike, Berlin. The viewing will follow until 8:00 PM. The viewing will continue on Friday, January 10 at 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM. Reverend Robert E. Hughes will celebrate the Mass of the Christian Burial immediately following the viewing at 10:00 AM. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073 (www.foodforthepoor.org) or to the Missionaries of the Poor, P.O Box 8525, Kingston, Jamaica, WI (www.missionariesofthepoor.org) Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020