Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Malaga Youth Camp
4488 Arbutus Ave
Newfield, NJ
- - Rev. Dr. James Edward Doran, 78, of here passed away suddenly on May 16, 2019.

Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Elwood and Julia Doran. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Jim began his ministry as a foreman at Ranch Hope for Boys in Allway, NJ. He received his doctorate in pastoral care and ministered for over 50 years. He was currently serving Antioch United Methodist Church in Princess Anne, MD and Asbury United Methodist Church in Mt. Vernon, MD. He was greatly loved and respected in the community by those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Doran, Jr. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Coffee) Doran, children Kathleen Jaconi (Robert), Jennifer Shinn, (Michael), Pamela Doran and David Doran (Lisa), grandchildren Aaron and Amber Welch, Kristie Cossell, Miranda Shinn, Madison Monzo, and Elijah Doran.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 2019 at Malaga Youth Camp, 4488 Arbutus Ave, Newfield NJ, 08344

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Malaga Youth Camp Fund, 4488 Arbutus Ave, Newfield NJ 08344

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
