Resources
More Obituaries for James Cinnamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Cinnamond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Cinnamond Obituary
James E. Cinnamond

Williamstown - On September 27, 2019. Age 67. Son of the late Charles and Veronica Cinnamond (nee Fearns). Brother of the late Robert Cinnamond. Catholic Service was private in Laurel Lawn Cemetery, Upper Deerfield. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of James E. Cinnamond. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME

Gloucester City

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.