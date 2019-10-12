|
|
James E. Cinnamond
Williamstown - On September 27, 2019. Age 67. Son of the late Charles and Veronica Cinnamond (nee Fearns). Brother of the late Robert Cinnamond. Catholic Service was private in Laurel Lawn Cemetery, Upper Deerfield. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of James E. Cinnamond. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY
FUNERAL HOME
Gloucester City
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019