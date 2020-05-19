|
|
James E. Crovo
Voorhees - JAMES E. CROVO, age 71, of Voorhees, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Marlton, New Jersey.
Jim was born in Passaic, NJ, to Louis P. and Lorraine (Gerardy) Crovo, and resided in Wood-Ridge, NJ. He was always a good student and never stopped learning. At 6 ft. 5 in. and very athletic, he was an asset to the WRHS basketball team. He attended Syracuse University and received his Law Degree from Rutgers Law School in 1974. He practiced law for 46 years in Camden County, NJ. He served his clients with competence and intelligence, so much so that his former adversaries recommended him to their family and friends.
He had the honor of being the youngest Municipal Court Judge in 1977 at the age of 28 in Clementon, NJ. In 1989 he was awarded the title of "Boss of the Year"by the Camden County Legal Secretaries Association at their annual Attorney's Night Dinner.
He was an avid golfer and thrilled to have opportunities to play the Pine Valley Golf Course. He also was able to attend the Master's Tournament as a spectator. For a golfer this was a dream. He later enjoyed being a member of the Square Circle Gun Club in Gibbsboro, NJ.
Jim wanted it known that he was forever grateful for the family he had and the life he shared with them and his many loyal friends. He said he was able to do what he wanted when he wanted and didn't miss out on anything. He wished to be remembered with a smile and a good story. He fully appreciated and was thankful for the life he lived and the people he shared it with.
He is survived by his only sister, Rita Myers, of Tampa, Florida, and her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to would be appreciated. As soon as restrictions are lifted and gatherings are once again allowed, a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled and announced in this publication.
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 24, 2020