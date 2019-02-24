Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Joachim (Annunciation) Community Center
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, FL
Fort Pierce, FL - James, "Jimbo", E. DeAngelis, 61, passed away peacefully at home in Fort Pierce, FL on February 18, 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Doris (Bourgeois) DeAngelis, he was raised in Magnolia, NJ. Jim worked in the family service-station, then co-owned DeAngelis Auto Repair in Bellmawr, NJ, for many years. He was an avid fisherman on the Jersey Shore and Florida coast. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jim was always self-less, caring and hardworking with a great sense of humor who never hesitated to help someone in need. He is survived by his loving wife Kay (Wert), daughter Athena, sisters Lucille (Anthony), Harriet (Robert), Rosemarie and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on March 23, 2019 at Saint Joachim (Annunciation) Community Center, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr NJ 08031, from 9am-12pm. In honor of Jim's love for fishing and Guy Harvey, please wear your best fishing apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to B.R.A.I.N. Cancer Support for the Treasure Coast Foundation, Inc: 6830 NW Monoco Ct, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019
