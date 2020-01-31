Services
Shalom Baptist Church
1036 S Broadway
Camden, NJ 08103
Rev. Dr. James E. Fitten

Rev. Dr. James E. Fitten Obituary
Rev. Dr. James E. Fitten

Camden - passed away on Jnuary 24, 2020. He was the pastor of Shalmon Baptist church in Camden, NJ for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Josephine of 66 years, son Michael, daughter-in-law Sherene, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose (James) Napoleon of Phila, PA, a special niece Eleanor and son Earle (Reanie) of Phila, PA; his church and clergy family and a host relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Today 11am at Shalom Baptist Church 1036 Broadway Camden. A viewing will be from 9am -11am. The interment will be in Harleigh Cemetery in Camden, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to the May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
