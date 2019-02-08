|
James E. Naughton
Williamstown/Cherry Hill/Voorhees - James E. Naughton, age 87, of Williamstown, NJ (Holiday City), formerly of Cherry Hill and Voorhees, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. Devoted husband for 63 years of Constance "Tina" Naughton (nee Maiorano); beloved father of Karen Naughton-Green (Mark) of Las Vegas, NV, Mark Naughton (Joanne) of Sewell, NJ, Jami Weber (the late Matt) of Sicklerville, NJ, Geneo Naughton of Westville, NJ, and Jack Naughton (Fiancee Barbara Grace) of Runnemede, NJ; He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his sister Rene Eckenrod (Larry); several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his brother Jack Naughton (sister-in-law Janet).
Viewings will be Sunday, Feb 10th, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012, and Monday, Feb. 11th, 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Peace Parish/St. Mary's Church, Carroll Ave. and Main St., Williamstown, NJ. His Funeral Mass will follow at Noon Monday at the Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the () would be appreciated. MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WWW.EARLEFUNERALHOME.COM Share condolences at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 8, 2019