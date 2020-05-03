Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
James Olt
James E. Olt


1945 - 2020
James E. Olt Obituary
James E. Olt

Marlton - Passed away May 1, 2020. Age 74 years. Loving father of Mr. & Mrs. James Brian Olt of Boca Raton, FL, Jamie Patrick (Andy) of Elmer, NJ and Kelly Ellis (Jeffrey) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Alexa, Austin, Ava, Luciano, Wyatt, Willow, Jack and Arya. Dear brother of Glenda Taggert (Ned) of Beverly, NJ, the late Helen Arcari and the late Ginger Schwartz. He is also survived by Alex Ferenz (Mike), Sofya Skymer (TJ) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Jim was a 1963 graduate of Merchantville High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He had a long career in the auto industry, working as a finance manager in several dealerships before embracing his entrepreneurial spirit by opening several of his own businesses, which included a tanning salon and coupon magazine. Jim also loved playing golf and riding his Harley Davidson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at . To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 4, 2020
