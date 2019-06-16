|
|
James E. Ronketty
Venice, FL - James E. Ronketty of Venice, FL, formerly of Barrington, NJ & Richardson, TX, passed away June 9, 2019. He was born Sept. 8, 1927 in Camden, NJ. Jim is survived by daughters Barbara (Don) Grimes of Venice, FL & Lynne (Bud) Loy of Grapevine, TX; 4 grandchildren, Jim Grimes, Michelle Harrell, Maria Baker and Jake Loy; 3 great-grandchildren, Leah & Logan Harrell and Braxton Baker. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 yrs. Jane Ronketty, son Alan James Ronketty and daughter Dorothy Ronketty Gale. Graveside services and inurnment will be held June 22, 2019, 10:00 am at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden, NJ. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. To send condolences visit www.FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019