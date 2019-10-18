|
James F. Casey, Sr.
Berlin - James F. Casey, Sr., 76, of Berlin, previously of Marlton, passed away peacefully, on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Alice (nee Gosa). Loving father of Colleen Casey (Cindy), James Casey, Jr. (Suzanne), Erin Brinker (Keith), Michael Casey (Michele), Sean Casey (Tiffany), and Patrick Casey (Kristin). Devoted grandfather of Ryan Brinker (Kait), Demi, Harper, Briana, Cole, Ireland, Brady, and Shane Casey. Dear brother of William Casey, Jr. (Mary Beth), Kathleen Casey, Patricia Monagle (Bill), Michael Casey (Diane), and the late Maryanne Casey. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday, October 24, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and again on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM at Christ the Redeemer Parish, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr, Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019